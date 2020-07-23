Mickey moves: Disney pulls ‘Mulan’ from schedule, bumps ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Avatar’ movies into the future

Liu Yifei as Mulan/© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Disney has pulled Mulan from its August 21 release date, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The live-action version of its classic film had been delayed four times because of the COVID-19 crisis. This latest move isn’t exactly a surprise considering a spike of COVID-19 cases in states including Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Movie theaters across the country have yet to open for normal operations.

Furthermore, Disney has decided to delay the releases of its next films in the Star Wars and Avatar series.

The three Star Wars films — of which nothing solid is known — will be bumped by a year: they will now be released December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027.

James Cameron’s four Avatar follow-ups will also be bumped. They will now hit theaters on December 16, 2022; December 20, 2024; December 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 is set for a December 22, 2028 release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

