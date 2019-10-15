BREAKING NEWS

Michelle Pfieffer has this ‘number one’ piece of advice for new Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz

Posted On 15 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Michelle Pfieffer has this 'number one' piece of advice for new Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz https://linewsradio.com/michelle-pfieffer-has-this-number-one-piece-of-advice-for-new-catwoman-zoe-kravitz/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(NEW YORK) — Zoe Kravitz has signed on to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, and Michelle Pfieffer, who famously played the character in 1992’s Batman Returns, tells Good Morning America that she’s “so excited” for the actress. 

The Maleficent sequel star also imparted a key piece of advice for her successor. 

“Make sure whilst designing the costume they consider how you’ll go to the bathroom,” Pfieffer said to laughs. “Minor detail, but an important one.”

The Big Little Lies star Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman.  She reportedly beat out Deadpool 2 veteran Zazie Beetz, Tomb Raider‘s Alicia Vikander and Baby Driver‘s Eiza Gonzalez for the role of the anti-heroine and occasional love interest of the Caped Crusader. 

Incidentally, The Batman won’t be Kravitz’s first role in a superhero franchise — she played the baddie Angel in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Zoe will next be seen in the upcoming Hulu series High Fidelity, launching later this year.  The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Pfieffer will be seen opposite Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, opening Friday from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
60°
few clouds
humidity: 41%
wind: 5mph NW
H 60 • L 57
63°
Wed
58°
Thu
59°
Fri
61°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup