Michael B. Jordan’s production company signs first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Michael B. Jordan has inked a new deal for his production company, Outlier Society.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has set up a first-look deal for Outlier, thus continuing their previously announced partnership for a joint production diversity policy — more commonly known as an “inclusion rider.”

Jordan’s upcoming film, Just Mercy, will be the first film under the policy’s guidelines.

In regards to his new first-look deal, the Black Panther actor explained why Warner Bros. was the “perfect” place for him to set up shop.

“Warner Bros. is the perfect home for myself, my brilliant president of production Alana Mayo and Outlier Society,” Jordan said in a statement. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for their visionary leadership and commitment to producing a broad slate of films, which gives us more range and more opportunity as producers.”

He continued, “Most importantly, they share my passion for telling unique, creatively-fulfilling stories and giving a voice to the next generation of talent.”

This weekend, Black Panther competes at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, ahead of the newly-minted Best Picture Oscar nominee’s appearance at the Academy Awards.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.



