Michael B. Jordan say he’s been asked to play every “historical black figure”

Posted On 10 Jun 2019
ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Michael B. Jordan is a talented actor, but even he knows that he can’t do it all.

During the 2019 Produced By conference, attended by IndieWire, Jordan revealed that ever since his critically acclaimed role in Fruitvale Station as 22-year-old Oscar Grant III– a man who was fatally shot on New Year’s Day in 2009 by a transit officer– he’s been seeing an interesting trend.

“[It seems like] every historical black figure has come across my desk,” he said.

As much as I would love to play all of them, I can’t,” he added, explaining that there are many other up-and-coming actors of color who could use that opportunity.

Thankfully, Jordan has his production company, Outlier Society Productions, to help him navigate new opportunities as well as produce content that is both socially conscious and entertaining.

“We try to balance that as much as you can, to run a company where it’s not its entire identity but, at the same time, it’s an important silo and something that we care about,” he said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

