Miami Heat suspend Dion Waiters 10 games over ‘very scary situation’

Posted On 11 Nov 2019
Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(MIAMI) — Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters has been suspended 10 games without pay over what the team described as a “very scary situation” that occurred last Thursday night.

Citing sources, ESPN reports the situation involved the 27-year-old experiencing a “panic attack” aboard a team flight to Los Angeles after he consumed an edible infused with THC.

“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse,” the Heat said in a statement Sunday.

“There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, he will be suspended without pay for 10 games, including the [Los Angeles] Lakers game last Friday, and will be eligible to return after the Golden State Warriors game on November 29th,” the statement continued.

Waiters was previously suspended by Miami for taking to social media to voice his frustrations about his place on the team. That suspension cost him playing in the Heat’s first game of the season last month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

