‘Men in Black: International’ and ‘Shaft’ top this week’s new movies

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in “Men in Black: International”; Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide Friday:

* Men in Black: International — Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for the fourth movie in the Men in Black franchise, which launched in 1997 starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. This time out, our new agents must deal with a mole in the Men in Black organization. Kumail Nanjiani and Emma Thompson co-star. Rated PG-13.

* Shaft — The fifth film in the Shaft film series and a sequel to the John Singleton-directed 2000 movie with the same title stars Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as John Shaft II. Jessie T. Usher plays his FBI agent son, John Shaft III, who, after his friend suddenly dies, enlists his estranged father’s help with his investigation. Alexandra Shipp, Regina Hall, Titus Welliver, Avan Jogia, Matt Lauria, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith also star, along with Richard Roundtree, who returns as John Shaft, the role he created in the 1971 original film. Rated R.

* Late Night — Mindy Kaling wrote and stars in this dramedy about a late-night talk show host, played by Emma Thompson, who fears she’s in danger of losing her show and teams up with one of her new staff writers, portrayed by Kaling, to save the show. Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan co-star. Rated R.

Opening in limited release:

* The Dead Don’t Die — Jim Jarmusch’s horror-comedy follows a small town’s police force as they battle a sudden zombie invasion. The all-star cast includes Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Austin Butler, RZA, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez and Carol Kane. Rated R.

* American Woman — Sienna Miller plays a woman who raises her young grandson after her daughter, portrayed by Sky Ferreira, goes missing. Also starring Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul and Amy Madigan. Rated R.

