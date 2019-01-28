BREAKING NEWS

Members of alleged sex cult Nxivm to appear in federal court

Posted On 28 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Members of alleged sex cult Nxivm to appear in federal court https://linewsradio.com/members-of-alleged-sex-cult-nxivm-to-appear-in-federal-court-2/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Amy Luke/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in Brooklyn has ordered members of the alleged sex cult Nxivm into court to discuss “issues” with the fund paying for their legal defense.

Prosecutors have portrayed Nxivm as a cult that advertised itself as self-help for professional women but brainwashed them, branded them with a symbol representing the initials of founder Keith Raniere and coerced them into sex.

Raniere, Bronfman and Smallville actress Allison Mack are among the defendants who have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial in April.

In a brief order, Judge Nicholas Garaufis directed the defendants to appear Monday, “to address issues it has identified” with the irrevocable trust established by Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman.

Prosecutors raised questions about the trust and whether Bronfman, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit identity theft, established it in order to exert control over her fellow members of Nxivm.

The judge reviewed who contributed to the fund, how much money it has and whether there are conflicts in a trust established by one defendant that’s meant to aid all six.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
26°
broken clouds
humidity: 47%
wind: 13mph N
H 29 • L 28
43°
Tue
37°
Wed
13°
Thu
21°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup