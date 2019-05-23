BREAKING NEWS

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada on season two of ‘Vida’: “It starts with a bang”

Posted On 23 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada on season two of 'Vida': "It starts with a bang" https://linewsradio.com/melissa-barrera-and-mishel-prada-on-season-two-of-vida-it-starts-with-a-bang/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Starz(NEW YORK) — The second season of Vida starts off with a bang… literally.

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, who play sisters Lyn and Emma on the GLAAD-award winning Starz series, want to warn viewers that the first episode is definitely NSFW.

“Warning: The first like minute-and-a-half of season two, you probably shouldn’t watch around kids or at work or anything of the sort,” Barrera tells ABC Radio.

Prada adds, laughing, “Or older people with heart issues. Anything that might cause a scare.”

“Yeah, it starts with a bang,” Barrera says.

The show is known for its groundbreaking Latinx and LGBTQ representation, as well as depicting sexuality in bold new ways. Prada says she actually got a virus on her computer while googling “research” for a sex scene. So how do their families feel about some of the more explicit scenes?

“It’s funny because I usually don’t say anything and I let them discover it and then we don’t talk about it,” Barrera says. “It’s a very Mexican thing to do. You just gloss over any uncomfortable, awkward conversations.” 

At its core, though, Vida is a show about family. This season will explore the formerly estranged sisters as they attempt to build a future as business partners and co-owners of their late mother’s bar.

Season two is available to stream on the Starz app in its entirety starting today and will debut on Starz Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
broken clouds
humidity: 93%
wind: 11mph SW
H 66 • L 63
69°
Fri
69°
Sat
80°
Sun
75°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup