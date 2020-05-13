Meghan McCain shows off “full quarantine Witch grey hair” and invites fans to join her coven

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — The View co-host Meghan McCain is showing fans how her hair’s been faring with salons being closed due to COVID-19. Despite not being able to go in for a cut or color, the 35-year-old remained in good spirits and is embracing her new look.

McCain on Monday posted a closeup of her roots, which have been doing their own thing since she started quarantining at home.

“No lies about “lighting”, “dry shampoo” or at home treatments here…. reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion,” she humorously announced in the caption. “Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done.”

However, instead of complaining about not being able to touch up her hair, she used her platform to encourage others to be proud of what’s on their head “Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties. I’m owning it,” she rallied.

Keeping the jokes rolling, she concluded by telling fans she needed to “find my cauldron” before advertising that there were openings in her coven to fans also dealing with gray hair.

McCain also quietly defused any potential “helpful” or well-intentioned suggestions about how to dye or cut her own hair by admitting that “I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it.”

Fans have since encouraged McCain to fully embrace the gray and suggested that she could be a trendsetter when the nation comes out of lockdown and salons can fully reopen.

The pregnant talk show host also joked around with fans on her Instagram stories by sharing spooky songs, such as Lana Del Rey’s “Season of the Witch.”

