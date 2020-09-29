BREAKING NEWS

Meghan McCain of ‘The View’ gives birth to baby girl

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Co-host of The View Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have welcomed their first child.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain gave birth to baby girl Liberty Sage McCain Domenech Monday evening, ABC News reports. Both mom and baby Liberty are healthy and doing well.

McCain, 36, and Domenech, 38, married in November, 2017 and announced their pregnancy on March 22.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote in her announcement on Instagram. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

Her news came as the country grappled with the seriousness of the novel coronavirus outbreak. While in good health, McCain co-hosted The View via satellite under her doctors’ advice since March.

By Joanne Rosa
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl