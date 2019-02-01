BREAKING NEWS

Meghan Markle writes empowering messages on bananas for women living on the streets

Posted On 01 Feb 2019
Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images(BRISTOL, England) — Meghan Markle is spreading messages of support to women in sex work during her trip to Bristol.

In a video shared on Kensington Palace’s Twitter page, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen writing positive messages on banana skins while packing lunches for One25Charity’s outreach service.

“I’m in charge of the banana messaging,” Markle, 37, can be heard saying in the footage.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were recently welcomed to the English city, which is about 120 miles west of their London home.

One25 is a Bristol-based non-profit organization that helps women who are “trapped in or vulnerable to street sex work,” according to the charity’s website.

During her visit, Markle asked for a Sharpie and began writing messages of affirmations on food, an ABC News royal contributor tweeted.

“You are special, You are strong, You are loved, You are amazing,” Markle wrote on the bananas.

The food will be handed out to women by One25’s mobile van service on Friday night, an ABC royals contributor tweeted. They added that Markle said she was inspired to write the messages after seeing a cafeteria manager at a school in Virginia in the U.S. doing the same for her students.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

