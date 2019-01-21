Matthew McConaughey took his son to a BTS concert and had “a blast”

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — Matthew McConaughey is a newly minted member of the BTS Army.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the actor says he got his 10-year-old son Levi tickets to the see the K-pop boy band and ended up having “a blast” at the show.

“Levi wanted to go see BTS for his birthday, his favorite band, BTS,” McConaughey explains. “They’re South Korean, and my son is walking around the house months before he wants to go to this concert and he knows all the songs. He was rapping Korean.”

Being the good parents that they are, McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves granted their son’s birthday wish.

“We took a couple of his friends, Camila and I went, and we had a blast,” McConaughey says. “We got out of our seats, we got right down in the pit and we broke a sweat dancing.”

And speaking of birthdays, McConaughey also tells a funny story of how his Serenity co-star Anne Hathaway showed up a day late to his November birthday party. There were no hard feelings, though – McConaughey says they partied until 2 a.m. that night anyway.

