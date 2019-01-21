BREAKING NEWS

Matthew McConaughey took his son to a BTS concert and had “a blast”

Posted On 21 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Matthew McConaughey took his son to a BTS concert and had “a blast” https://linewsradio.com/matthew-mcconaughey-took-his-son-to-a-bts-concert-and-had-a-blast/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — Matthew McConaughey is a newly minted member of the BTS Army.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the actor says he got his 10-year-old son Levi tickets to the see the K-pop boy band and ended up having “a blast” at the show.

“Levi wanted to go see BTS for his birthday, his favorite band, BTS,” McConaughey explains. “They’re South Korean, and my son is walking around the house months before he wants to go to this concert and he knows all the songs. He was rapping Korean.”

Being the good parents that they are, McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves granted their son’s birthday wish.

“We took a couple of his friends, Camila and I went, and we had a blast,” McConaughey says. “We got out of our seats, we got right down in the pit and we broke a sweat dancing.”

And speaking of birthdays, McConaughey also tells a funny story of how his Serenity co-star Anne Hathaway showed up a day late to his November birthday party. There were no hard feelings, though – McConaughey says they partied until 2 a.m. that night anyway.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
10°
light snow
humidity: 41%
wind: 30mph WNW
H 14 • L 12
27°
Tue
45°
Wed
54°
Thu
34°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup