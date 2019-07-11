Entertainment News Matt Lauer's wife files for divorce after 20 years of marriage https://linewsradio.com/matt-lauers-wife-files-for-divorce-after-20-years-of-marriage/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Jemal Countess/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque’s 20-year marriage is over.

Roque filed for divorce Tuesday, two years after splitting with the disgraced former Today show co-host. Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the New York State Unified Court System, confirmed the news to People magazine.

“The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement,” says Chalfen. “Upon a judge’s signature, it will be sent to the court clerk’s office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months.”

“The matter has been settled,” Roque’s attorney, John Teitler, told the magazine.

Lauer, 61, and Roque, a 52-year-old a former Dutch model, tied the knot in 1998. They share three children, two boys and a girl, ages 18 to 12.

Lauer was previously married to television producer Nancy Alspaugh from 1981-88.

A fixture on the Today show for two decades, Lauer was abruptly fired by NBC News in November of 2017 for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Following the termination, Lauer expressed his regret in a statement, saying in part, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.