BREAKING NEWS

Massive sinkhole opens at apartment complex in Orange County, California

Posted On 25 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Massive sinkhole opens at apartment complex in Orange County, California https://linewsradio.com/massive-sinkhole-opens-at-apartment-complex-in-orange-county-california/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Chaiyaporn1144/iStock(LA HABRA, Calif.) — Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating what caused a massive sinkhole in an apartment complex in La Habra.

“This is like a shocker to me,” Jesus Leon, who lives in the area, told ABC News while looking at the hole, which runs at least 50 feet long by 20 feet wide, according to an estimate by experts on the ground.

“What I thought, it was at first an earthquake, but nothing in the house was shaking,” Reina Menchaca, a nearby resident, told ABC affiliate KABC. “So, we were wondering what it was and when I looked outside I saw the sinkhole.”

The ground collapsed Wednesday night, sucking parts of a courtyard deep into the earth. A sidewalk crumbled and several trees toppled over into surrounding apartments.

In the immediate aftermath, a handful of apartments were voluntarily evacuated.

“I’ve never seen anything like it certainly in our community,” La Habra Mayor James Gomez told ABC News.

As cadaver dogs searched for potential victims, local leaders diagnosed the problem. They believe a long concrete channel that transports water from the county flood control district collapsed.

Now, they’re trying to figure out if the county or the city is ultimately responsible and if recent rain was a contributing factor.

Authorities are now concerned that the rest of the courtyard could collapse but do not think that any residents or apartments will be further impacted.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
broken clouds
humidity: 34%
wind: 16mph WNW
H 37 • L 33
29°
Sat
43°
Sun
34°
Mon
43°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup