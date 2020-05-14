Mary-Kate Olsen files emergency court order for divorce from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Mary-Kate Olsen has requested an emergency court order to file for divorce from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy.

The 33-year-old actress signed a petition to split from her husband on April 17, according to TMZ, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, New York courts are not accepting filings, unless it’s an emergency. The emergency, in this case, is that Sarkozy wants her out of their New York City apartment by May 18 but stay-at-home orders are preventing Olsen from being able to do so.

The outlet, who obtained the court documents, reported that Olsen’s attorneys received notice of the request from her estranged husband’s attorneys, whom Olsen claims she has not received a response to her request for an extension until May 30. She also claims that he terminated their lease without her knowledge.

In an effort to maintain her property, the Full House star filed the emergency court order because it would “trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.” Also, the documents reportedly state that Olsen asked that their existing prenuptial agreement be honored.

Olsen and Sarkozy got hitched in November 2015 after three years of dating. Sarkozy has two children from a previous marriage but the couple does not have any children together.

