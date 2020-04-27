Marvel movies, ‘Mission: Impossible’ sequels bumped again for COVID-19

The release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been bumped again, to March 25, 2022, after it had been previously pushed back from May of 2021 to March of of 2022. Disney has also moved Thor: Love and Thunder up a week, from Feb. 18, 2022 to Feb. 11, 2022. <

Paramount has delayed the next two installments of Tom Cruise’s action franchise Mission: Impossible, according to the trade. Mission: Impossible 7, originally slated for a July 23, 2021 release, will now hit screens on November 19, 2021. The eighth chapter, scheduled for an August 5, 2022 release, will now open on November 4, 2022.