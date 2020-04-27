Previous Story
Marvel movies, ‘Mission: Impossible’ sequels bumped again for COVID-19
Posted On 27 Apr 2020
Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Although progress has been made in the fight against the outreak, studios continue to shuffle their major releases in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Some additional changes have have come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Sony has delayed the release of its Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021, Variety reports. Additionally, the release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been pushed back from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022.
The release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been bumped again, to March 25, 2022, after it had been previously pushed back from May of 2021 to March of of 2022. Disney has also moved Thor: Love and Thunder up a week, from Feb. 18, 2022 to Feb. 11, 2022. <
Paramount has delayed the next two installments of Tom Cruise’s action franchise Mission: Impossible, according to the trade. Mission: Impossible 7, originally slated for a July 23, 2021 release, will now hit screens on November 19, 2021. The eighth chapter, scheduled for an August 5, 2022 release, will now open on November 4, 2022.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
