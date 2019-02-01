Marvel movie star Don Cheadle to make his ‘SNL’ debut on February 16

BREAKING NEWS

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Don Cheadle, who currently stars in the Showtime series Black Monday, will host the February 16 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Both Cheadle and his musical guest, Grammy-winning blues rocker Gary Clark Jr., are making their SNL debuts on the installment of the long-running sketch show.

Cheadle reprises his role as James Rhodes/War Machine in Avengers: Endgame, opening nationwide April 26.

