Marvel movie head Kevin Feige developing a 'Star Wars' movie

Posted On 26 Sep 2019
Feige, “Avengers: Endgame” star Brie Larson/Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Lucasfilm is charting a new course for the Star Wars universe, and it’s tapped blockbuster-minting Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to lead the way. 

Feige will be developing a new Star Wars movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Some, according the industry trade, see the move as a prelude to a larger role for Feige within Lucasfilm, while others believe it simply reflects his love for the franchise. 

The latest Star Wars “saga” film, The Last Jedi, received mixed reviews from fans, despite raking in $1.3 billion worldwide — nothing to sneeze at, but far less than its predecessor, The Force Awakens, which cleared over $2 billion. Solo, the second stand-alone “Star Wars Story” film, felt the brunt of negativity over Last Jedi, earning under $400 million.  

A fan favorite, Feige’s last effort for Marvel Studios, Avengers: Endgame, became the highest grossing film of all time, with a take north of $2.9 billion.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, opening December 20, is meant to be the final installment in the series launched by George Lucas in 1977. Marvel and Lucasfilm are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

