BREAKING NEWS

Mark Sanford announces he will challenge President Trump in 2020 GOP primary

Posted On 08 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Mark Sanford announces he will challenge President Trump in 2020 GOP primary https://linewsradio.com/mark-sanford-announces-he-will-challenge-president-trump-in-2020-gop-primary/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

ABC(WASHINGTON) — Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford announced Sunday that he will challenge President Trump in the 2020 Republican primary.

“I’m here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

In a tweet, Sanford outlined his reasons for running.

“We have a storm coming that we are neither talking about nor preparing for given that we, as a country, are more financially vulnerable than we have ever been since our Nation’s start and the Civil War. We are on a collision course with financial reality,” he posted.

The former governor said he plans to make a formal announcement in South Carolina next week.

Sanford said he’s launching a long shot bid against Trump, who has wide support among Republicans, because he believes “we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think as a Republican party we have lost our way.”

On Sanford’s web site, he said the country is heading in the wrong direction. He also tweeted, “Essentially no one ‘leading’ in Washington is leading, or even speaking of, our financial predicament.”

“We’re headed towards the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our country,” he said.

In response to Sanford’s announcement, Trump campaign communication’s director Tim Murtaugh gave ABC News a one-word reaction: “Irrelevant.”

Sanford’s tenure as South Carolina governor was rocked by scandal in 2009 after he secretly traveled to Argentina to meet with his lover, Buenos Aires resident Maria Belen Chapur. He confessed to having an extramarital affair in a news conference after his return.

He finished his term as governor and was elected to Congress several years later.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
broken clouds
humidity: 44%
wind: 11mph NW
H 75 • L 75
70°
Mon
72°
Tue
80°
Wed
82°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup