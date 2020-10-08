BREAKING NEWS

Mark Ruffalo, Tiffany Haddish and more celebrities strip down to talk mail-in voting

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever wondered what some of your favorite celebrities look like naked, you’re in luck because they just stripped down to deliver a message about voting. 

in a short video released on Wednesday, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and more appeared in the buff (from the waist up) and delivered a step-by-step on how to complete a mail-in ballot.

The entire act was also an amusing play on the term “naked ballot,” which the celebrities explain in the clip.   

“Do you know that your ballots can be naked?” Ryan Michelle Bathe asks.

Later in the clip, Schumer shares, “There are two envelopes you have to stuff your ballot in otherwise it’s called a naked ballot.” 

The stars sign off with a reminder for everyone to go vote. 

“Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Handler declares and Silverman adds, “America needs you.”

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl