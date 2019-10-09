Mark Consuelos says there wasn’t a dry eye in the house during table read of tonight’s ‘Riverdale’ tribute to Luke Perry

BREAKING NEWS

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Mark Consuelos was on Watch What Happens Live Monday night and spoke at length about working with Luke Perry and the upcoming tribute to him on their show, Riverdale.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob Perry died March 4 of this year, days after suffering a stroke at 52 years old.

When asked about his fondest memory of working with Perry, Consuelos said it was a boating trip the duo took one day.

“He is a captain of a boat and we went off for a few hours,” he said, his eyes welling with tears. Consuelos said the duo “bonded” on that trip.

When Andy Cohen said that Perry seemed like a very laid-back person, Consuelos added, “Everybody loved him.”

Perry’s tribute episode on Riverdale airs tonight on the CW; Consuelos said during the table reading of the script, there was not a dry eye in the house.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously called the episode, “Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred.”

Perry played Fred Andrews, father of K.J. Apa’s character, Archie Andrews.

The fourth season premiere of Riverdale airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CW.

