BREAKING NEWS

Marine jet crashes in North Carolina, pilot ejected safely

Posted On 21 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Marine jet crashes in North Carolina, pilot ejected safely https://linewsradio.com/marine-jet-crashes-in-north-carolina-pilot-ejected-safely/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald/U.S. Marine Corps(NEW BERN, N.C.) — A Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jet crashed in Craven County, North Carolina, on Monday evening. The pilot ejected and was said to be unharmed, according to a Defense Department official.

The incident was under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the crash about 6:15 p.m., Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite told ABC News affiliate WCTI-TV. He added that a fire from the crash was extinguished.

The pilot was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina, for evaluation, according to the Marine Corps statement. There were no reports of civilian casualties or property damage.

The plane was from the 2nd Marine Air Wing, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina. Personnel from the air wing and the Havelock County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to the scene, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
58°
scattered clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 13mph WNW
H 56 • L 55
69°
Wed
70°
Thu
72°
Fri
66°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup