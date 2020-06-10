Manhunt underway for suspect who fired at police; one deputy shot, seriously hurt

vmargineanu/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO and ALEX STONE, ABC News

(PASO ROBLES, Calif.) — A manhunt is underway in California for an armed man who authorities say fired at the Paso Robles Police Department Wednesday morning.

San Luis Obispo County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and one deputy was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy is in serious but stable condition and was airlifted to a trauma center, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone near downtown Paso Robles to shelter in place.

Paso Robles police said the shooting stopped around 4 a.m. local time and officers are now doing a “systematic search.”

The armed suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said the body of a man who was shot in the head at close range was found near the Paso Robles Amtrak Station Wednesday morning.

“Investigators believe the homicide is related to the shooting incident this morning that is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you have information please contact the Paso Robles Police Department.”

Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County district attorney, tweeted, “Please keep the @SLOSheriff Deputy who was shot and all other deputies, and other local law enforcement officers in your prayers for safety. May they be protected as they continue to search for the shooter and may the shooter be apprehended and brought to justice.”

The ATF is assisting.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

