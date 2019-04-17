U.S. NEWS Manhunt intensifies for armed, Columbine-obsessed teen who threatened local schools https://linewsradio.com/manhunt-intensifies-for-armed-columbine-obsessed-teen-who-threatened-local-schools/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images(DENVER) — A manhunt is intensifying for an armed teenager allegedly obsessed with the Columbine shooting making threats to schools in the Denver area, according to authorities.

The 18-year-old woman, Sol Pais, traveled this week from Miami — where she attends high school — to Colorado, where she bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, Dean Phillips, special agent in charge of the Denver FBI, said Tuesday night.

She has allegedly expressed an infatuation with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.; because of her comments and actions, she’s considered a credible threat to the community, Phillips said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Pais “extremely dangerous.” She was last spotted in the foothills west of Denver, officials said Tuesday night.

This Saturday will mark 20 years since the Columbine massacre. On April 20, 1999, two students opened fire at Columbine High School, murdering 12 classmates and a teacher before killing themselves.

In the wake of the threats, Denver public schools are closed Wednesday, as well as public schools in Jefferson County, which encompasses Columbine High School.

Public schools are also closed Wednesday in nearby Littleton, Cherry Creek, Douglas County and Aurora.

The threat is not isolated to one school or individual, police said.

Schools in the Denver area were placed on lockout as a precaution on Tuesday. Students were later released and no one was injured.

Pais is a senior at Miami Beach Senior High School in Miami, Fla. The Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it is “fully cooperating” with the search in Colorado for the teenager.

“There is no immediate threat to Miami-Dade Schools. However, in an abundance of caution and as a matter of prevention, we have heightened our alert systems and have disseminated information regarding this individual, including her picture, to all schools throughout the District,” Miami-Dade schools said in a statement on Wednesday. “Law enforcement officials are conducting a comprehensive background check on this student. Based on initial information, she has not been the subject of any investigation. We will continue to remain vigilant throughout this process. We encourage you to do the same.”

Pais stands at about 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tipline at (303) 630-6227.

Tip Line: 303-630-6227.

