Mandy Moore opens up about her difficult pregnancy: “I had a really tough 15 weeks”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Mandy Moore happily shared last week that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith were expecting their first child together. This week, the This Is Us star revealed her first trimester was riddled with challenges.

Opening up in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, Moore, 36, openly spoke about the many difficulties she faced after learning she was pregnant.

First, she completely lost her appetite for coffee — which drew sympathetic comments from fellow moms about losing their love of the beverage.

Moore admitted that knowing she wasn’t alone made her feel better, but revealed that not being able to swallow coffee was just the first curveball her pregnancy threw at her.

“I had the worst food aversions. I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge,” Moore grimaced, noting that her “first 15 weeks” were “really tough.”

Her food sensitivity became so heightened, the “Candy” singer revealed, “Poor Taylor. I was like, ‘Can you go outside and eat?'”

Moore added, “I can’t look at food, I can’t smell food, I can’t think about food,” without being overwhelmed by nausea.

While she says those challenges are merely a “small price to pay” for being pregnant, Moore admits she does miss her caffeine, confessing that “I used to dream about coffee before bed.”

“I’m fully accepting that my love of coffee will come back. And if not, it’s all good,” the Princess Diaries alum shrugged.

Moore and Goldsmith, who wed in November 2018, will welcome their baby boy in “early 2021.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More