BREAKING NEWS

Mandy Moore expecting first child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Posted On 24 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles(LOS ANGELES) — Mandy Moore is going to be a mom!

The This Is Us star revealed Thursday she is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and due in “early 2021.”

Not only that, but Moore, 36, revealed they are expecting a boy.

The “Candy” singer announced the big news by sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram, all featuring Goldsmith, 35, cradling her baby bump while she flashes a big smile to the camera in a few snaps.

Moore and Goldsmith, a fellow singer, married in November 2018, having previously gotten engaged in September 2017. The couple began dating in 2015.

By Carson Blackwelder
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl