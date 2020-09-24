Mandy Moore expecting first child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles(LOS ANGELES) — Mandy Moore is going to be a mom!

The This Is Us star revealed Thursday she is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and due in “early 2021.”

Not only that, but Moore, 36, revealed they are expecting a boy.

The “Candy” singer announced the big news by sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram, all featuring Goldsmith, 35, cradling her baby bump while she flashes a big smile to the camera in a few snaps.

Moore and Goldsmith, a fellow singer, married in November 2018, having previously gotten engaged in September 2017. The couple began dating in 2015.

By Carson Blackwelder

