Man scales outside of apartment building to escape fire in Philadelphia

Posted On 19 Jul 2019
WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) — A man seen scaling the outside of a 19-story apartment building to escape a fire in Philadelphia on Thursday night made it to ground level unharmed.

Four residents and three police officers were injured, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze, which began around 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Holden Street.

The fire may have begun in a trash compactor, according to WPVI.

The building was evacuated, but several residents remain unaccounted for.

