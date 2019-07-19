U.S. NEWS Man scales outside of apartment building to escape fire in Philadelphia https://linewsradio.com/man-scales-outside-of-apartment-building-to-escape-fire-in-philadelphia/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) — A man seen scaling the outside of a 19-story apartment building to escape a fire in Philadelphia on Thursday night made it to ground level unharmed.

Four residents and three police officers were injured, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze, which began around 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Holden Street.

The fire may have begun in a trash compactor, according to WPVI.

The building was evacuated, but several residents remain unaccounted for.

