Man lights himself on fire near White House: Secret Service

Alina Berzins(WASHINGTON) — A man lit himself on fire Wednesday afternoon near the White House, on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, according to the United States Secret Service.

A DC Fire EMS spokesman told ABC News a burn victim had been transported to an area hospital as law enforcement continued to investigate the incident.

The identity of the man who lit himself on fire at approximately 12:20 p.m. has not been disclosed. The National Park Service and the U.S. Park Police were on the scene to administer first aid.

It’s unclear if the man was trying to make a political statement.

