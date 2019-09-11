BREAKING NEWS

Man dies in skydiving accident near Grand Canyon, instructor escapes with just a broken leg

Posted On 11 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Man dies in skydiving accident near Grand Canyon, instructor escapes with just a broken leg https://linewsradio.com/man-dies-in-skydiving-accident-near-grand-canyon-instructor-escapes-with-just-a-broken-leg/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Dole08/iStock(FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.) — A tourist has died in a skydiving accident near the Grand Canyon after suffering a “hard landing” when his parachute failed to open.

Christopher Swales, a 55-year-old man from the United Kingdom, was on a sky-diving trip on Sept. 8 with Paragon Skydive, a company at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport when authorities said he and his sky-diving partner who worked at the company “encountered difficulties.”

Deputies were immediately called to the scene of the accident two discover that two men had been injured.

“The skydive reportedly had been going as planned until they encountered difficulties when approaching the landing area. These difficulties caused the pair to free-fall for an unknown distance and hit the ground in what was described as a “hard landing,” according to a statement from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The diving instructor managed to escape with just a broken leg and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center. Swales was also transported to Flagstaff but was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding incident but there are no indications that the accident was criminal in nature.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
80°
broken clouds
humidity: 69%
wind: 15mph SSW
H 84 • L 81
74°
Thu
69°
Fri
73°
Sat
81°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup