Man brawls with TSA agents at Phoenix airport: Video

stellalevi/iStock(PHOENIX) — Authorities have released surveillance footage of an incident earlier this week in which a man attacked multiple Transportation Security Administration agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The brief video, released Thursday night by the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, shows the man rushing through a security checkpoint without warning on Tuesday morning.

The man is seen running through a metal detector, knocking down one TSA agent and taking a swing at another, who ducks and tries to take him down. But the man pushes through, punching another agent at least twice, until several agents tackle him to the ground.

The man, identified by authorities as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner, had to be subdued and was arrested. He was charged with one felony count each of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as five counts of misdemeanor assault.

One agent was sent to the hospital for treatment and four others went to an urgent care clinic, according to the TSA. All the agents have since been released.

The TSA called the incident an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack.”

The motive was unknown.

