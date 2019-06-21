BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested in murder of Dallas transgender woman found in lake

Posted On 20 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Man arrested in murder of Dallas transgender woman found in lake https://linewsradio.com/man-arrested-in-murder-of-dallas-transgender-woman-found-in-lake/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

The Dallas Police Department(DALLAS) — Police in Dallas have arrested a suspect in the murder of Chynal Lindsay, a 26-year-old transgender woman who was found dead in a lake earlier this month.

The Dallas Police Department said it arrested Ruben Alvarado, 22, on murder charges on Thursday evening, but it did not say how it connected him to Lindsay’s death.

Alvarado was arrested and brought to Dallas Police Headquarters for questioning earlier in the day, but investigators said he refused to cooperate.

“After a thorough investigation, evidence led detectives to Ruben Alvarado, Latin male 22 years old,” the department said in a statement late Thursday. “At this point, Arrestee Alvarado refused any further engagement with detectives.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
light rain
humidity: 94%
wind: 5mph WSW
H 69 • L 67
71°
Fri
76°
Sat
80°
Sun
79°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup