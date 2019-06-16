Political News Man arrested for trespassing into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York office https://linewsradio.com/man-arrested-for-trespassing-into-alexandria-ocasio-cortezs-new-york-office/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Alex Wong/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — An unidentified man trespassed into Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district office in Queens on Saturday, sprayed a fire extinguisher and then hid in a closet until police were able to detain him, according to New York’s ABC7.

Police were alerted to the incident by building security, and the man is in police custody, the station reported, citing the New York Police Department.

There was no one at the office at the time.

Ocasio-Cortez was in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. She is due to appear on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Sunday morning.

