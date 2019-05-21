BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested for gunning down transgender woman; slaying not believed to be a hate crime: Police

Posted On 21 May 2019
Fedorovekb/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — A man has been arrested for allegedly gunning down a transgender activist in Philadelphia, though police say the killing is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Michelle Washington, 40, was shot in the head and torso on Sunday morning and pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Philadelphia police.

The fact that Washington was transgender was not a factor in the crime, Philadelphia police homicide Capt. Jason Smith said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He added, “She did not deserve to die in this manner.”

Troy Bailey, 28, was arrested Monday night for murder and gun-related charges, police said.

It’s believed Bailey knew the victim, Smith said.

Bailey gave a statement to police, admitting to shooting Washington, Smith said.

“The truth as to why Mr. Bailey murdered Ms. Washington may never be fully known,” Smith said. “According to Mr. Bailey, it was over a dispute that the two had pertaining to the sale of a firearm from Mr. Bailey to Ms. Washington.”

“We don’t necessarily believe that’s the case,” Smith added.

Bailey had gone to police on his own, saying he was a witness to the murder, Smith said. Police later zeroed in on him as a suspect.

Washington was “a brilliant and outgoing member of Philadelphia’s transgender community, known for her advocacy and mentorship,” Amber Hikes, executive director of Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs, told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV. “She will be profoundly missed.”

photo charity.jpg
