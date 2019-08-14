U.S. NEWS Man allegedly sexually assaults woman he met on dating app https://linewsradio.com/man-allegedly-sexually-assaults-woman-he-met-on-dating-app/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

Tero Vesalainen/iStock(CHICAGO) — An Illinois man allegedly posed as a ride share driver and sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app, according to police.

Jason Taylor, a 28-year-old from Evanston, just outside of Chicago, first got in contact with the victim, described as a Chicago woman in her 20s, through an unnamed dating app, according to the Evanston Police Department.

On July 30, Taylor allegedly posed as a ride share driver and “was able to intercept her,” said Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew. After the victim got in Taylor’s car, Taylor allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

Taylor also tried to contact two Northwestern University students and a Loyola University Chicago student through dating apps, Glew said.

“Despite Taylor’s multiple attempts these students declined to meet him,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.



Taylor was arrested last week and charged on Sunday with criminal sexual assault, said police. He posted bond on Monday and returns to court on Aug. 19. He has not yet been assigned a public defender.

Glew declined to comment further on the alleged assault citing the ongoing investigation, but he did stress that the public should be mindful while using dating apps and ride shares.

“Dating apps and ride shares are part of our every day life, but we need to recognize that sometimes people will try to use them with bad intent, and we just need to be cautious,” Glew told ABC News.

