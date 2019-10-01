BREAKING NEWS

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ casts a spell at Los Angeles premiere

Posted On 01 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' casts a spell at Los Angeles premiere https://linewsradio.com/maleficent-mistress-of-evil-casts-a-spell-at-los-angeles-premiere/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

L-R – Pfieffer, Jolie, Fanning — Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, and her co-stars including Michelle Pfieffer, and Elle Fanning had a magical evening in Los Angeles, at the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

While Jolie wore a black dress, decorated with a bejeweled silver scorpion pin at the hip, reminiscent of her titular Disney villainess, Elle Fanning chose a custom green Gucci gown adorned with flowers — fitting for her heroine Princess Aurora. For her part, Pfieffer was regal in a long, dark red gown, cinched with a wide belt.

Other stars who walked the red carpet in front of Los Angeles’ El Capital Theatre included Bebe Rexha — whose track “You Can’t Stop The Girl” can be heard on the movie’s soundtrack — as well as the movie’s leading men, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Harris Dickinson.

A sequel to the 2014 blockbuster, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18 from Disney, the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
light rain
humidity: 64%
wind: 13mph SW
H 75 • L 75
76°
Wed
63°
Thu
67°
Fri
59°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup