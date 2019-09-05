BREAKING NEWS

‘Mad About You’ reboot coming back November 20

Posted On 05 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Mad About You' reboot coming back November 20 https://linewsradio.com/mad-about-you-reboot-coming-back-november-20/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Spectrum/Sony Pictures TV(LOS ANGELES) — Paul Reiser and Oscar winner Helen Hunt will be back as Paul and Jamie Buchman, respectively, in the reboot of Mad About You, starting on Wednesday, November 20 on Spectrum’s On Demand platform.

The first six episodes of the limited Sony Pictures Television series will drop ad-free on that date; the final six episodes will be released on Wednesday, December 18. 

According to a press release, the show will revisit the Buchmans as empty-nesters, as they’ve just seen their “unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel” off to college.

The series will also see original cast members John Pankow and Richard Kind return, as, respectively, Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow.

Abby Quinn will play Paul and Jamie’s daughter Mabel, who was a baby when the show ended its five-season run in 1999. The series finale did have an adult Mabel filling in viewers that after some rough times, everyone “lived happily ever after.”

This past spring, Kind stopped by ABC Radio, and was enthused at the idea of rebooting the show — as opposed to Spin City, in which he also starred.

“It would be great,” Kind said. “That would be an interesting thing. I don’t know how interesting Spin City would be [to reboot]. Ah, you know, in a situation like that, everybody has moved on. But Mad About You, it would be interesting to see how that marriage has evolved.

“They did have a child. Which to me is, you know, ‘jumping the shark’ — but nevertheless, they had a child,” Kind added. “What are you gonna do? Yeah, go visit them again.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
69°
overcast clouds
humidity: 52%
wind: 3mph ENE
H 72 • L 69
69°
Fri
77°
Sat
73°
Sun
71°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup