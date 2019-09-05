Entertainment News 'Mad About You' reboot coming back November 20 https://linewsradio.com/mad-about-you-reboot-coming-back-november-20/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Spectrum/Sony Pictures TV(LOS ANGELES) — Paul Reiser and Oscar winner Helen Hunt will be back as Paul and Jamie Buchman, respectively, in the reboot of Mad About You, starting on Wednesday, November 20 on Spectrum’s On Demand platform.

The first six episodes of the limited Sony Pictures Television series will drop ad-free on that date; the final six episodes will be released on Wednesday, December 18.

According to a press release, the show will revisit the Buchmans as empty-nesters, as they’ve just seen their “unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel” off to college.

The series will also see original cast members John Pankow and Richard Kind return, as, respectively, Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow.

Abby Quinn will play Paul and Jamie’s daughter Mabel, who was a baby when the show ended its five-season run in 1999. The series finale did have an adult Mabel filling in viewers that after some rough times, everyone “lived happily ever after.”

This past spring, Kind stopped by ABC Radio, and was enthused at the idea of rebooting the show — as opposed to Spin City, in which he also starred.

“It would be great,” Kind said. “That would be an interesting thing. I don’t know how interesting Spin City would be [to reboot]. Ah, you know, in a situation like that, everybody has moved on. But Mad About You, it would be interesting to see how that marriage has evolved.

“They did have a child. Which to me is, you know, ‘jumping the shark’ — but nevertheless, they had a child,” Kind added. “What are you gonna do? Yeah, go visit them again.”

