‘Mad About You’ actress Helen Hunt escapes major injury after serious car accident

Spectrum/Sony Pictures TV(NEW YORK) — Helen Hunt is home and doing okay after the SUV she was riding in flipped after being clipped by another car, according to TMZ. Hunt is known for her academy Award-winning performance in the 1997 film As Good As It Gets and the 90s sitcom Mad About You.

Video of the collision obtained by the gossip website appears to show the SUV flipping on its side after being hit by the car as it attempted to cross an intersection.

The 56-year-old actress was transported in stable condition to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills after complaining of pain, sources tell TMZ, which also obtained a photo obtained by that appears to show Hunt leaving the hospital a few hours later.

Helen’s rep tells TMZ she was “shaken, but suffered no major injuries.”

Hunt was the only passenger in the SUV. The status of the diver, as well as the operator of the other vehicle are still unknown.

No one has been cited for the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the incident, reports TMZ.

Hunt and her Mad About You co-star Paul Reiser will reprise their roles as Jamie and Paul Buchman, respectively, in a reboot of the series, starting November 20 on Spectrum’s On Demand platform.

