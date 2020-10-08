BREAKING NEWS

Macaulay Culkin shares selfie in ‘Home Alone’ mask

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Macualay Culkin is relying on nostalgia to convince people to wear protective masks.

Culkin, who became famous as a child for playing prankster Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone movies, is perhaps best known for the scene in which he slaps his cheeks while putting on aftershave and screams while looking directly into the camera.

On Wednesday, he recreated the moment with a selfie — though the bottom half of his face and his hands were printed on a mask.

“Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self,” he quipped in the caption. “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”

Culkin, 40, told Esquire earlier this year that Home Alone director John Hughes was inspired to write the movie after seeing his performance in the John Candy comedy, Uncle Buck.

Home Alone premiered in 1990; the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York came out two years later.

“That scene [in Uncle Buck] where I’m looking through the mail slot? Hughes saw that and he got the idea: Kid defends house! And he wrote Home Alone for me,” Culkin, who goes by “Mack,” said.

Immediately after the release of the film, Culkin became a household name, though eventually he began to act in films less frequently.

These days, the actor, who runs a comedy website, Bunny Ears, and is slated to appear in the next season of American Horror Story, said that although he may “act like a curmudgeonly old man,” he still likes the spotlight occasionally.

“It’s still fun to get back in the saddle once in a while and play around,” he told the magazine.

By Good Morning America
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl