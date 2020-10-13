BREAKING NEWS

Luke Hemsworth wants to be the next Wolverine

Posted On 13 Oct 2020
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — It’s tough to picture anybody following Hugh Jackman as the X-Men character Wolverine, but Westworld‘s Luke Hemsworth tells Screen Rant he’s up for the job if and when Marvel decides to reboot the superhero.

“I would love to. I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old,” says Luke, the older brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

“I really loved Todd McFarlane’s Spawn.  And then Batman — I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets,” he continues.  “And Wolverine!  I’m like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie.'”

“I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine,” jokes Luke.

Jackman, who made his debut as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, has appeared in several other ensemble films and standalone movies over the years, most recently, in 2017’s Logan.  However, after nearly two decades, Jackman has indicated that he’s through playing the character.

Luke, by the way, already has a little experience playing a superhero, appearing as his brother’s character in a memorable scene from Thor: Ragnarok.  Luke had a cameo as Thor in a play within the film titled “The Tragedy of Loki,” which featured Matt Damon as Loki.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

