Lucy Hale details ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reunion, possible movie

Freeform/Richard Harbaugh(LOS ANGELES) — Lucy Hale and her Pretty Little Liars castmates will hold a virtual reunion on Friday, and she’s looking forward to catching up with her former co-stars while helping people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Tyler Blackburn, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse are expected to join the 30-year old actress for the reunion, which will benefit Feeding America.

“A lot has happened [since the show wrapped], and there’s babies, and marriages, and I just can’t wait to catch up,” Hale tells Entertainment Tonight. And do it all along with everyone watching. [It’s] such an amazing cause. I’m looking forward to it.”

Lucy also thinks the event, which will give fans of the show an opportunity to call in and chat with the cast, will also help everyone take their minds off the pandemic, for a little while, at least.

“I think it’s just gonna be a lot of positive energy and a lot of love,” says Hale. “And hopefully we can just distract each other for…a couple hours. So hopefully we can just have a good time and kind of just forget about everything for a second and check in with everybody.”

The Katy Keene star also also offered her thoughts on a possible Pretty Little Liars series or movie, which she says is “possible,” just not in the near future.

“I feel like we’d need a little more time to pass. I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road,” she explains.

Pretty Little Liars aired on Freeform for seven season between 2010-2017.

The reunion, hosted through Cast4Good, kicks off Friday at 12 p.m. PT and 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More