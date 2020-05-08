BREAKING NEWS

'Love in the Time of Corona' limited series coming to Freeform

Posted On 08 May 2020
iStock/Marija Jokic(NEW YORK) — It was only a matter of time.

Freeform has ordered a new scripted series called Love in the Time of Corona about — you guessed it — the search for love and connection during COVID-19-mandated social distancing.

The four-part romantic comedy will follow different interwoven stories focused on characters who are self-isolating in their homes. According to the press release, some “are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual,” while another character “is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.”

The series will be filmed remotely, using the actors’ real living spaces. The cast has not yet been announced.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” says Freeform executive Lauren Corrao in a statement.

Love in the Time of Corona premieres this August.

