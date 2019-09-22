WORLD NEWS Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal, girlfriend says https://linewsradio.com/louisiana-man-drowns-after-underwater-marriage-proposal-girlfriend-says/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

Facebook/Kenesha Antoine(KONDE, Tanzania) — A Louisiana man reportedly drowned after he asked his girlfriend to marry him in an underwater proposal, she said in a social media post.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!'” his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, wrote in an emotional Facebook post on Friday announcing the death.

Steven Weber Jr., of Baton Rouge, died after he appeared to swim up to meet Antoine, she said.

Antoine recorded the proposal and could be heard excitedly giggling as Weber put a note on a glass window that read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you but … everything I love about you, I love more every day,” according to Antoine’s Facebook post.

The back of the note read, “Will you please be my wife. Marry me???”

He can then be seen pulling a ring out of his pocket and, seconds after, seemingly attempts to heads back up for air, according to the girlfriend’s post.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” Antoine said.

The couple was vacationing at The Manta Resort on Pemba Island in Tanzania. The resort confirmed to ABC News that a “male guest tragically drowned while free diving alone outside the underwater room.”

The circumstances of his death, which the resort said was accidental, were not immediately clear. Both Antoine and Weber’s family did not respond to ABC News for comment.

“Our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families and friends impacted by this tragic accident,” the resort said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department confirmed to ABC News they were “aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Tanzania.”

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” the department said, without commenting further.

