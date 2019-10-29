BREAKING NEWS

Louis CK makes surprise announcement of 14 city tour

Posted On 28 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — In an email to fans, and a post on his rarely-updated website, disgraced comic Louis C.K. surprised fans with the announcement of a new 14-city international tour.

C.K.’s new tour kicks off Nov. 2 in Richmond, Va., and conclude Jan. 31 in New Orleans, with stops as far flung as Rome and Tel Aviv. 

“I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy. Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience,” C.K. wrote on his site, adding that he would be adding more dates soon.

The Emmy-winning comedian and former star of FX’s Louie was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct in 2017, some instances of which he subsequently admitted were true, leading to the crashing and burning of his once white-hot TV career. He returned to stand-up in August of 2018 with a controversial surprise appearance at New York City’s famed Comedy Cellar, and has since performed in other venues, often unannounced.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
55°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 10mph E
H 57 • L 55
63°
Tue
64°
Wed
65°
Thu
66°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup