BREAKING NEWS

Los Angeles to declare May 21 “John Singleton Day”

Posted On 21 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Los Angeles to declare May 21 "John Singleton Day" https://linewsradio.com/los-angeles-to-declare-may-21-john-singleton-day/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — John Singleton’s legacy will officially live on in his hometown of Los Angeles, California.

According to the Los Angeles Sentinel, Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. has declared May 21, 2019 “John Singleton Day” in Los Angeles.

The announcement is set to take place today at a celebration of Singleton’s life at Bovard Auditorium at the University of Southern California, where Singleton studied film and graduated from the university’s School of Cinematic Arts in 1990.

Singleton died on April 29 in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke on April 17. His family chose to remove him from life support, and a spokesperson said Singleton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. 

“There is not enough that can be said about John Singleton and the profound impact he made in his 51 years of life,” said Wesson in a statement. “In a time and in an industry where all the odds were stacked against him, John overcame and became the best at his craft. And more than maybe anyone, he opened people’s eyes to a reality and an experience of South Los Angeles that had been overlooked by society.”

He continued, “Now in Los Angeles this day is a time to celebrate John and his legacy. It’s far sooner than we should have to, but there is so much to celebrate.”

Singlegton, who was well-respected in Hollywood for his work in both film and television, made history as the first black person and the youngest filmmaker ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, for his critically-acclaimed film Boyz In The Hood. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
66°
broken clouds
humidity: 26%
wind: 16mph NNW
H 62 • L 61
69°
Wed
70°
Thu
69°
Fri
66°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup