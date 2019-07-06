BREAKING NEWS

Los Angeles marathon runner found dead after alleged cheating scandal

Posted On 05 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Los Angeles marathon runner found dead after alleged cheating scandal https://linewsradio.com/los-angeles-marathon-runner-found-dead-after-alleged-cheating-scandal/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(LOS ANGELES) — A 70-year-old runner was found dead in the Los Angeles River Thursday just days after being disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon for allegedly cheating.

Los Angeles police say they responded to a call Thursday morning, of a body in the river.

The man was identified as retired Dr. Frank Meza, whose time in the Los Angeles Marathon four months ago shocked runners around the world.

Meza was disqualified from the marathon this week due to alleged cheating after he posted a time of 2:53:10, more than an hour faster than the 4:10:07 run by the second fastest finisher in his age group.

Meza claimed that he left the course to look for a bathroom and not a shortcut. His finish time would have been a record for his age group.

Meza was also facing scrutiny for other marathon times, including his finish in the 2019 Sprouts Mesa-Phoenix Marathon.

Marathon investigator Derek Murphy said he was deeply saddened to learn about Meza’s death. Murphy said his heart goes out to Meza’s family and friends, and that he would comment on the investigation at a later time to allow those close to Meza to grieve.

Meza previously coached cross-country at Loyola High School in Los Angeles before resigning for health reasons.

His cause of death is currently under investigation pending autopsy results, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
overcast clouds
humidity: 88%
wind: 8mph SSW
H 77 • L 76
86°
Sat
77°
Sun
80°
Mon
85°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup