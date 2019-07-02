BREAKING NEWS

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs to be honored with pregame moment of silence

Posted On 02 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs to be honored with pregame moment of silence https://linewsradio.com/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-to-be-honored-with-pregame-moment-of-silence/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Bob Levey/Getty Images(DALLAS) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday, will be honored with a pregame moment of silence before his team takes on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in Texas where the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers that night. Monday’s Angels vs. Rangers game was postponed.

 Skagg’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said officers found Skaggs when they responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room Monday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and both cause and manner of death are pending, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police said no evidence suggests his death was the result of foul play or a suicide.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Los Angeles Angels said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

“All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. “We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs’ fellow MLB players took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
82°
broken clouds
humidity: 54%
wind: 3mph WSW
H 82 • L 81
81°
Wed
81°
Thu
81°
Fri
84°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup