Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs to be honored with pregame moment of silence

Bob Levey/Getty Images(DALLAS) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday, will be honored with a pregame moment of silence before his team takes on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in Texas where the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers that night. Monday’s Angels vs. Rangers game was postponed.

Skagg’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said officers found Skaggs when they responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room Monday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and both cause and manner of death are pending, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police said no evidence suggests his death was the result of foul play or a suicide.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Los Angeles Angels said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

“All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. “We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs’ fellow MLB players took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

