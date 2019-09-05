Entertainment News Lori Loughlin's marriage on the rocks? https://linewsradio.com/lori-loughlins-marriage-on-the-rocks/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

iStock/cokada(LOS ANGELES) — Lori Loughlin is grappling not only with the Varsity Blues, but apparently the wedding bell blues, too.

Us Weekly reports that Loughlin’s marriage to Mossimo Giannulli is on life support. Things between them supposedly got ugly last week when the two couldn’t decide whether or not to take a private jet to their court appearance in Boston.

Their lawyer apparently nixed the idea, but Giannulli complained that flying commercial would create a circus.

The relationship reportedly started to sour in April when prosecutors offered them a plea deal. An insider dished to Us, “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.”

The insider says, “Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced.”

Due to all the bad blood, friends of the Fuller House star are apparently rooting for a divorce. However, the insider says that won’t happen because Loughlin “says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are in the middle of what is probably their worst PR nightmare. The couple is accused of dropping $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Both have pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison.

