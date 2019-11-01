BREAKING NEWS

Lori Loughlin says she’s not guilty of new charges in Varsity Blues case

Posted On 01 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

DNY59/iStock(BOSTON) — Actress Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty Friday to new charges she faces in the college admissions case.

In October, federal prosecutors slapped on a new charge, known as federal programs bribery, against Loughlin for her role in the nationwide scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” She was already charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty to the new bribery charge in the case.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, have asked the judge to waive their need to appear in court to be arraigned on the new charges later this month.

They are both among 35 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, who have been charged in the case.

The new charge applies only to parents like Loughlin, best known for her role in the ABC sitcom Full House, who have opted to plead not guilty to the initial indictment. Parents who have already pleaded guilty or agreed to have been spared the additional charge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
51°
clear sky
humidity: 43%
wind: 8mph NW
H 53 • L 50
53°
Sat
52°
Sun
56°
Mon
60°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup