Long live the Queen: ‘The Crown’ going ahead for a sixth season

In an unexpected move, Netflix has reversed course and announced that its award-winning drama The Crown won't end with season five after all. There's one more on the way.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” said show creator Peter Morgan in a statement.

The series famously features a series of actors portraying the British Royals as they age. The fourth season, which will launch later this year, takes them into the ’80s — with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, X-Files veteran Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Season five — and now six — will take viewers into the 2000s, with, as reported, Imelda Staunton succeeding Colman as Her Majesty.

Morgan cautions, “To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of Original Content, added, “The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season. We can’t wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to support Peter’s vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season.”

