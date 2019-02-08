BREAKING NEWS

‘Little’ mogul – ‘black-ish’ star Marsai Martin signs first-look deal with Universal

Posted On 08 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Little' mogul - 'black-ish' star Marsai Martin signs first-look deal with Universal https://linewsradio.com/little-mogul-black-ish-star-marsai-martin-signs-first-look-deal-with-universal/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Marsai Martin is making history at the tender age of 14.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the black-ish star has inked a first-look production deal with Universal Pictures under her company, Genius Productions. As part of the new agreement, Martin will help to develop new scripted projects for the studio.

When the ink dried, Martin became not only the youngest person to get a first-look deal at Universal, but the youngest person to get a deal at any studio in recent memory. The new arrangement comes ahead of the release of her new Universal film Little, in which Martin co-created, stars in, and executive produced.

“I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” said Martin in a statement. “My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”

The first film in development under Martin’s new pact is the forthcoming comedy StepMonster. It follows a teenage girl, played by Martin, who is “adjusting to life with a new stepmother.”

Little, starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae, hits theaters April 12, 2019.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
51°
light rain
humidity: 43%
wind: 18mph W
H 48 • L 44
33°
Sat
32°
Sun
32°
Mon
37°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup